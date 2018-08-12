Bruce Willis Staring In MoviePass’ First Film

Have you ever had a terrible idea, and halfway through things, instead of cutting your losses, you continue on continuing on? Typically that’s how you either end up with herpes or believing you can turn a mediocre harebrained business idea into millions. MoviePass may be hemorrhaging money at the moment, but that won’t stop them from making their own original films. Bruce Willis will star in their first film project entitled “10 Minutes Gone.” Inspired by the amount of time it will take before patrons leave the theater feeling duped and disappointed. The plot is Memento meets Heat minus any chance of a decent performance by all involved.

In the midst of financial struggles and constant changes to its service, MoviePass announced Tuesday that its new film production wing, MoviePass Films, will start production on “10 Minutes Gone,” an action thriller starring Bruce Willis. “10 Minutes Gone” follows a man who survives a gunshot to the head during a bank heist gone wrong, but loses memory of what happened during the heist. He must piece together what happened and who ran off with the bank’s money, all while a vengeful crime boss, played by Willis, pursues him.

I have a MoviePass subscription and I plan on riding this plane until it nosedives into the ground. But that does not mean I will be wasting one of only three movies tickets allowed per month on their original content. I’ve developed issues with trust thanks to Netflix’s notorious reputation for being hit or miss, but mostly miss, with original content. I can’t imagine MoviePass being much better, especially when they’re begging their parent company to help keep the lights on.

Photo Credit: Emma Heming Willis from Getty Images / Instagram