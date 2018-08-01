If You Don’t Like Bella Thorne’s New Song ‘Pussy Mine’ You Can Go To Hell

AIDS under a microscope Bella Thorne has been pleading for audiences to expand their understanding of music and the visual arts since blasting onto the scene with her manish face, mangled but hot bod, amazing acting, directing prowess, and genre-defying music. And nothing, and I do mean nothing, is shittier than her new song Pussy Mine.

Thorne forges forward with her Love’s Travel Stop off I-95 lot lizard persona while robo-squawking about various ways to get her puss pounded out. It’s apparently very wet, and you’re left wondering what the exact liquid is. The teaser (the official video is not yet out, but you can see a bootleg lyric video below) for the music video looks like a mini miscarriage, and is it just me, or does Thorne look more like an actual man than ever in the new pic above?

Basically, she’s never been better. My favorite line is “Don’t take your test, we gon’ have a fuck fest,” because, as no one Thorne fucks could possibly be in college, we can assume the “test” she’s recommending skipping out on is of the STD variety. Kind of like the STDs she has smeared all over her trash face. God I love this piece of shit. Check out the lyrics below and let us know which ones resonate with you.



__________________

[Intro]

Oh, huh, oh, huh, oh, huh, oh

Mmm, huh, oh, It’s me

[Chorus]

Oh, I love the way she say that pussy mine

Oh, I work that pussy out like nine to five

Oh, can’t get that pussy off of my mind

Oh, hit it from the front, then I hit that pussy from behind

[Verse 1]

(Oh yeah) Pussy, pussy, twist your leg

(Oh yeah) Break it, break it, break your neck

(Oh yeah) I’m a dog (woof), what’d you expect?

Oh, I’mma make you sweat

Oh, I’mma wreak myself

Oh God, what’s that?

Got your feet up by your neck

Never break up, but I fuck you like it’s make-up sex

You go run and tell all your friends my dick the best

Like a waterfall, the way I keep the pussy wet (wet)

Wet (wet), wet, fuck your ex

Oh, yeah, bring the tray

Ice cream pinch up on your chest

Oh yeah, don’t take your test

We gon’ have a fuck fest

(Oh) you’re a dirty bitch

That’s some shit I never guess

(Oh) we gon’ make a mess

Fucking up your mattress

Oh, I love the way she say that pussy mine

Oh, I work that pussy out like nine to five

Oh, can’t get that pussy off of my mind

Oh, hit it from the front, then I hit that pussy from behind

Oh, oh, oh, I love the way she say that pussy mine

Oh, oh, oh, I work that pussy out like nine to five

Oh, oh, oh, can’t get that pussy off of my mind

Oh, hit it from the front, then I hit that pussy from behind

[Verse 2]

Oh yeah, switching positions

We might not ever finish

Oh yeah, our sex the illest

That why we need a witness

Oh yeah, look at me hit it

While you rub on your clitoris

I play you the shit

The way you whipping that wrist

Got my hands on your hips

You all on top of my dick

That shit so tight I didn’t think it could fit

Got a little waist, but that ass so thick

She got a pretty face but she fuck me like a freaky little bitch

Make me wanna throw a tip when she drop it to the floor

Can’t believe she didn’t strip

I’mma need a lil‘ more

Make you do a back flip

I’mma fuck her till she’s sore

I’mma pimp without a limb, ay get it B

[Chorus]

I love the way she say that pussy mine

Oh, I work that pussy out like nine to five

Oh, can’t get that pussy off of my mind

Oh, hit it from the front, then I hit that pussy from behindOh, oh, oh, I love the way she say that pussy mine

Oh, oh, oh, I work that pussy out like nine to five

Oh, oh, oh, can’t get that pussy off of my mind

Oh, hit it from the front, then I hit that pussy from behind[Outro]

Uh, huh, oh, huh, uh

Huh, oh, huh, oh, mhmm __________________

Photo Credit: Instagram