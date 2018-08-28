Kate Upton’s Pregnancy Tits Are Huge

Kate Upton seems to have given up on having her #MeThree! moment, pinned on sexual encounters with obviously wildly homosexual Guess creative director Paul Marciano. Which is great news, because now we can focus on her gigantic heaving creamy milky tits.

Upton married baseball player Justin Verlander in 2017, and now she’s playing fast and loose with her body by carrying his kid. Either she’ll be able to tighten it up after the pregnancy, or it will get loose, fast. In a new video, Upton sports underwear for something called Yamamay, and on Instagram reveals that she was indeed in her first trimester while shooting:

I was so sick in my first trimester and it was really hard to get through this shoot, but I’m so grateful I had such a great team around me and now I have a new reason to appreciate my body!

And so do we: Those filthy porn udders. Motherhood is truly a blessing.



Photo Credit: Instagram / Sports Illustrated / Yamamay Lingerie