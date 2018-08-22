Ped’oh: The Asia Argento Statutory Rape Pics And Texts Are Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

As we previously covered, Asia Argento was at the forefront of the #MeThree! movement by coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Now she’s embroiled in a scandal of her very own thanks to a statch rape sesh she had with a seventeen-year-old Jimmy Bennett in 2013 when she was thirty-three. The age of consent in California is eighteen. Ironic considering all the statutory rape going on there.

The duo documented their rendezvous in the Marina del Rey hotel with four photos – one of which has been released by TMZ. This is unfortunate for Argento, who after The New York Times’ initial exposé on Sunday, claimed:

I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.

As if the new pic of Harold and Maude cuddling up in bed isn’t damning enough, we now have screenshots of texts Argento sent to her friend after the scandal – which includes news of her saintly deceased husband Anthony Bourdain shelling out $380,000 in hush money – broke. You don’t really need Sherlock Holmes to decipher the line in Argento’s text:

I had sex with him.

She also claims that Bennett became obsessed with her, and sent her unsolicited nude photos right up until she received a letter from Bennett’s attorney. Argento adds in her text of the encounter:

it wasn’t raped (sic) but I was frozen. He was on top of me. After, he told me I had been his sexual fantasy since was 12.

#HeWantedIt. The news of a jizz factory seventeen-year-old boy fucking an older woman isn’t necessarily rocking my world, but the big takeaway here is that Argento rallied against Weinstein – and effectively helped destroy his career – all while knowing that she didn’t have a clean slate. Just because someone picks up a cause doesn’t mean that she’s infallible.

Also, if you commit a sex crime, maybe don’t become an amateur sex criminal hunter? If Argento had just picked up a different hobby, like, urban farming, instead of dedicating the past few years to taking down Weinstein, maybe this scandal would have never come to light. Bennett even cited her hypocrisy as a reason for coming forward. Though surely a Z-list actor could have other motives. Just wait until we find out about all the teens Rose McGowan had to kill to craft the Leatherface mask she sports these days.

