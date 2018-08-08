Seth Rogen Apologizes For Accidental Racism Against African-Americans

Seth Rogen set out on a crusade some time ago to solidify himself as one of the most upright individuals that be can found in the Hollywood crowd. He has confronted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the DMs over verifying alleged white supremacists instead of using the DMs for their intended purpose, dick pics. He’s openly rebuked Youtuber Logan Paul, promising that he would personally make sure Paul never receives a serious acting role in a film. Seth should have promised to ban himself from acting the same way after giving viewers a good reason to gouge their eyes out with The Green Hornet and The Guilt Trip. But Seth had forgotten that when you’re placing yourself so high on a morality pedestal without giving yourself much room to move, you’re bound to fall. Rogen tripped over some blackface. I’m going to take a wild guess and say he thought it was okay since the blackface was on a black kid. Unprecedented. It should have caused more confusion over redundancy than outrage. But if there’s only a few things in life that you can always guarantee, it’s death, taxes, and eventually offending someone.

Seth Rogen has issued an apology, following reports that his film Good Boys used a child stunt-double in “blackface” to stand in for one of the film’s leading actors. “This shouldn’t have happened, and I’m terribly sorry it did,” said Rogen, 36, who is a producer on the forthcoming comedy. TMZ reported last week that “a light-skinned African-American kid” was seen on set wearing “an afro wig and fitted in a fat suit” and with his face painted in dark makeup. The actor is understood to have been a stand-in for 11-year-old Keith L Williams, one of the film’s stars. Sources close to the production company defended it as “common practice”, with one telling TMZ it was “not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors’ skin tones”. According to TMZ, the stand-in actor’s father, “a longtime stunt performer himself, who is also on the set, is offended by the [complaints] being made regarding his son.”

Seth can be delusional at times, but I doubt he ordered the make-up artist to turn his movie into a minstrel show. Honestly there’s nothing more annoying when television shows randomly replace the original talent with a completely different complexion and tell the audience to just run with it. They’ve done it with Vivian Banks on The Fresh Prince and Liam Gallagher in the U.S. version of Shameless. Being upset over Seth’s attempt at color accuracy for a stand-in seems a little outrageous.

