Seth Rogen Wants To Be A Daddy

I’m astonished that Seth Rogen found someone of the opposite sex that agreed to marry him. Putting up with a plethora of fart jokes and unwarranted political opinions on the first date is no easy task for any woman. Seth has talked his wife Lauren Miller into carrying his seed for nine months. A genuinely terrible idea. The world doesn’t need a sequel to Seth Rogen. He’s already the type that believes everything uttered from his lips matters more just because he’s an actor. Even minority beating Mark Wahlberg believes that actors should stick to acting. If a man whose morality compass is that messed up can figure out being in movies doesn’t automatically qualify him as the morality police, why can’t Seth?

The Pineapple Express actor revealed Monday on Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert that he and his wife Lauren Miller regularly discuss whether to add on to their family that already includes their adorable pup Zelda. “We are open to it. It’s an active conversation. It’s something we talk about,” said Rogen, 36. “I honestly think I would be good at it.” “I have much stupider friends who are good parents,” he joked, adding that the couple’s “passive” turned “active” decision not to have kids thus far has been “mostly a lifestyle thing.” “Not that we even do that much!” he clarified. “My wife did a puzzle for eight hours straight the other day while just watching Peaky Blinders. If you have kids, that’s psychotic to think about. I’ve been building a Lego Ghostbustersthing for weeks. If you have a kid, you can’t do that! Your kid will destroy it. It would get all f—ed up. It’s just one of the million things you can’t do. ”

If Rogen is really that hell-bent on having kids, he should go for it. It’s not like he has a sizzling acting career to worry about now that he’s franchised his name to Netflix, the company slowly becoming the final pasture for once in-demand A-listers. His most recently released project, Like Father, is an easily forgettable hour and thirty minutes of your life. For some reason an awkward beta male lusting after a Kristen Bell who can’t put down her phone is considered comedy in 2018. Yeah, Seth deserves to smell shitty pampers all day for that movie alone.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Backgrid USA