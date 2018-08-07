Sheen’s Debt Causing Him To Swirl Down The Drain

Charlie Sheen is a decision-maker. Sure it’s never good decisions, but at least he’s not some namby-pamby on-the-fence dweller whose life has no direction. So what if the direction he’s headed in happens to be the wrong way. He’s going places. Like to the clinic for pills that keep those pesky pants ruining STD discharges at bay. And now, possibly the bankruptcy court. I knew Charlie Sheen was broke when he agreed to co-star alongside a barely legal Mexican teen whose rap name of “Lil Pump” sounds like it was inspired by the omnipresent penis enlargement advertisements aimed at insecure men with extremely small Johnsons. The colorful dreadlocks on this Lil Pump character coupled with a music video glorifying opioid addiction was a dead giveaway that Sheen is a point in his life where he will agree to do anything for money. I thought rock-bottom for him was turning the 9/11 terror attacks into a thriller film with Whoopi Goldberg, but he’s astonishingly outdone himself since.

Charlie Sheen is struggling to pay off his debts. The former Anger Management star, 52, filed requests to modify his child support payments to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, claiming he is unable to pay off existing debts. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Sheen has several outstanding bills that he has been unable to pay because of his finances, including both a pool service and a gardening service which are both noted as “past due.” The actor claims he’s had a “significant reduction” in his earnings, and is in a “dire financial crisis” with less than $10 million to his name. Sheen, who shares two daughters with Richards and twin sons with Mueller, claims he can’t afford to make his monthly payments because he’s “been unable to find steady work, and [has] been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.”

How delusional does a person have to be to believe that having access to “less than 10 million” is a “dire financial crisis.” All that means is it’s time to move out from the hole that you’ve dug yourself into in America, head to San Diego, and skip town to Tijuana. The exchange rate should allow 10 million to stretch long enough that Sheen will either die from cartel violence or HIV before he gets the chance to spend his last peso.

