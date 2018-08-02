Tyson Beckford Claps Back At Kim Kardashian With Insane Instagram Post

Well, our mobile site isn’t updating with new posts, and I have no idea when it’s going to be fixed. This means that the percentage of you guys who peruse the dark web on your phones won’t be privileged to the increasingly tragic and stupid back and forth between a botched whore and a radical former male model. Maybe all things do happen for a reason.

Yesterday Tyson Beckford commented on a picture of Kim Kardashian’s ass implant sliding down her thigh: “Sorry I don’t care for it personally” and “She is not real, doctor fucked up on her right hip.” This observation that my dog could have made pissed off Kardashian, who in return called Beckford gay with: “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.”

The only thing that could combat body shaming in the wokeness arena is homophobia, and as Kardashian was using the orientation as a means of slamming h8er Beckford, her comment is being perceived as homophobic. Which will come as a shock to the large percentage of people who assumed she was a drag queen.

The latest (and last update I’ll give unless one of them kills the other one) is that Beckford wanted to make sure that we hated the two sparring assholes equally by posting a followup pic to his bonkers Instagram account with the caption:

Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can’t defend themselves! I support LGBTQ ,even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do. #blackexcellence #tysonbeckford #lgbt #superhero #realsuperhero

What the hell kind of gay vigilante shit is this? He’s going to personally shoot people who attack gays? How would this scenario ever play out? Beckford’s eight Instagram posts are all pretty intense, and his first one ever is a video of him looking clinical while firing off a machine gun. It’s all very confusing. We’ve reached out to Kim’s homosexual husband for comment.

