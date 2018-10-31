Let’s All Cross Fingers And Wish The Kanye Show Get’s Cancelled Soon

Kanye West has chosen to continue the narrative that black people are pawns and believes persuading them to pick a new preferred political party is as easy as printing t-shirts. And that type of thinking, ladies and gentlemen, is what has led us to Kanye’s latest line of horrible apparel, Blexit. He isn’t happy just selling Adidas and overpriced hobo outfits to hipsters and the hip hop crowd. No. He wants to sell shirts with slogans and quotes you’d expect to overhear from a conversation between Kunta Kinte and a fellow slave after crossing the Missouri Compromise line. Kanye, I’m going to let you finish, but black people have been free for quite some time now.

Kanye West is making a political statement with his latest line of apparel, which aims to encourage black voters to ditch the Democratic party.

Kanye contributing towards Democratic panic is even more horrifying when the group of people that he’s attempting to win over is infamously known for not voting, or picks a political party to support the same way women select their favorite sports team. Either by an affinity towards team color or attraction to an individual belonging to the group. Maybe more black people would be Republican if Sarah Huckabee Sanders had more junk in her trunk and could cha cha real smooth without checking the feet of the person next to her. I don’t think a lazy screen printed portmanteau is going to do it this time, chief.

The controversial Yeezy designer, 41, has lent his talents to the Blexit campaign. Short for “black exit” — à la Brexit, the “British exit” from the European Union — the organization describes itself as “a frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy” and a “rebellion led by Americans wishing to disrupt the simulation of fear.” “Design by Kanye West” appears in the item descriptions of at least seven items offered by the Blexit shop, which sells t-shirts and hats from $25 to $28.

And to top things off, as if feeling entitled enough to label yourself as leader of black people wasn’t egregious enough, Kanye wants more kids from Kim.

While touring her new condo-turned-office with pal Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian admits that her rapper husband wants to keep expanding their family. “How did you get so lucky with all your kids?” asks Pippen, 44. “They’re all so good.” “Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me,” says Kardashian, 38. “He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

But what about what about the rest of us, and what we want? I’ve been wishing on a star for a very long time that Kim’s holes are filled with cement instead of semen this time. I guess that only works in Disney movies and other fairy tales.

Photo Credit: Instagram