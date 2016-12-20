Candice Swanepoel Nursing Shaming A Real Blight

In a new interview where Candice Swanepoel had to make up something imperfect in her life, she decried the slings and arrows of breast feeding shaming. When you're twenty-eight and rich and blond and hot, you've got to reach a little to find your sycophantic likes on social media.

Most women are inclined to hate you. Victim shaming will get you right back into the club. A victim of what remains unclear. On Instagram Swanepoel reminded other women that nursing moms are often ridiculed in public or thrown out of establishments. Some proof would be nice, though altogether probably out of context. Swanepoel also notes the hypocrisy of breast adoration in our western culture:

I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?

Which brings us to the grander point. Men appreciate the hell out of your titties. We can't speak for the women and all of their hangups. Why not say this? Nobody shames you for being topless in photos because the audience is all men wanking the crap out of their genitals. Everybody shames you for whipping out your tit to feed at Barney's New York because it's all women inclined to make moral judgements. Just announce men as winners in the More Tolerant category already. And please remove that baby from your breast. I'm not quite finished yet.