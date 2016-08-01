Izabel Goulart in A Bikini

Hot models always say they find a man with a sense of humor to be super sexy, but as a rule they end up fucking German goalkeepers with six pack abs. Funny men with TV syndication millions the only obvious exception to the pro athlete rule.

Izabel Goulart is a lingerie modeling thirty-two which makes her ninety in regular woman years. Brazil didn't suddenly run out of pretty twelve year old girls to be plucked off the streets and sent to be diddled by French photographers you simply can't believe are the straight kind of pedophiles.

Kevin Trapp, the soccer dude with the new five year deal she's playing paddle ball with in the Caribbean, is testing out for husband. He'll make two good looking kids and provide nicely beyond the divorce. If he keeps the beatings away from the face, he'll be thought of fondly in retrospect. Being pretty isn't as wonderful as it seems. Only mostly so.