Alessandra Ambrosio Bikini Vacation In Brazil

The top fifty trending stories about Alessandra Ambrosio regard how hot she looks in a bikini. The fifty-first story considers how she might manage her new bangs. Somewhat noticeably, Ambrosio's never complained about being objectified. Her net worth is estimated around forty million. Ambrosio's aging out of runway modeling but probably only now hitting her stride in commercial endorsements. She'll approach a hundred million before she's done. Not bad for a chick from Brazil whose parents ran a gas station.

While Ambrosio's done shit for the politically invested women's movement, she's done pretty well for one particular woman. Look hot and shut up is some pretty sexist advice. Unless it's you speaking into the mirror in your ten bedroom Tudor in Brentwood. Nobody's lining up to hear Tom Brady's thoughts on Aleppo either. Throw the fucking ball.