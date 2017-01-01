Barron Trump and Malia Obama Jokes Both On-Limits in the Last Men on Earth Podcast #74

Things have definitely changed since Trump officially became President. Lena Dunham is subsidizing abortions via Big Apple Entertainment Book Coupons and I saw a Mexican person walking South on the Freeway. Some things have stayed the same. Matt and I still spend zero time preparing for our weekly podcast, hammering home issues important to people who cry while they masturbate. 2017 is all about owning a niche. They're not all great niches.

This week's Last Men on Earth Podcast features engaging and occasionally sober conversation on 30-something moms going feral on teen boys, Malia Obama's uncanny ability to land A-list gigs, Shia LeBeouf transcending from asshole to crazy asshole, Matt explaining intersex children in gross detail, a defense of Kate Rich's Barron Trump joke on the grounds that it was fucking funny, and a soul searching on why The Oscars are necessarily shitty and irrelevant though probably not the latter.

Like us on iTunes or ten thousand angry woman dressed as vaginas will visit your workplace, hint, all that pussy and you're still not getting laid.