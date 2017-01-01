Ciara Super Happy She Didn't Fuck Russell Wilson Before Marriage

Ciara reflected on her up to a few months of sacred celibacy with Russell Wilson while he immersed himself in conversion therapy and wished upon every star in the sky. Known for relationships with 50 Cent, Bow Wow, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Future, the latter confirmed with a baby out of wedlock, Ciara found simple grace in her gay fiancee refusing to have sex with her before their wedding night.

“I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone. Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful. I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It’s awesome how it all worked out."

So, say, have you gone back to the friendship only thing then already? Ciara is currently pregnant which speaks of Russell Wilson maybe stepping up to the plate twice or thrice. Ciara openly bragged about their post-wedding weekend of nonstop sexual activity while Wilson stood off to the side like Barron Trump staring at the ceiling and waiting for it all to be over.

It's not unusual for a woman to come up with the notion that sex prevents real connection in a relationship. It's more unusual when it's the guy's idea and he has all the pamphlets and Internet research studies printed out and on the dining room table. To each their own. They look reasonably happy. Future is circling the block. One or both. He charges the same.