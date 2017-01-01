Hilary Duff in A Bikini

Hilary Duff has split up with her personal trainer. Is fucking the person who motivates you at the gym a good idea? Depends on the results. For Rob Kardashian, not so much. He got a bastard baby with facial piercings and reinvigorated insulin shock. Hilary Duff seems to have received the intended benefits of three months of free workouts.

Duff put on a good amount of fluff after divorcing her hockey player husband shortly after ten major magazine cover about the perfect marriage. It's like the SI cover jinx, only those are purely random, whereas the People magazine happy couple photos are intentionally designed to misrepresent a troubled marriage to the public. What's this world coming to when shitty gossip rags are no longer fact based? I don't know. Please keep reading this one.