Adele Thanks Beyonce on Behalf of Her Black Friends (VIDEO)

Adele won Album of the Year at the Grammy's for music written and produced by a mass of white dudes who stood up on stage behind her during the award show's big speech. It's awkward to be white in entertainment. Tying in the struggles of being a fat mom only get you so far. Black people see right through that. You have one kid and three nannies. This isn't even close to The Wire.

Adele spent a ton of speech time that could've gone to more blubbering about her rich white girl problems to singling out the brilliance of Beyonce's Lemonade album. Adele compared it to the Bible, only with even more references to adultery. Beyonce didn't pen or produce a single word of the Lemonade album, but bowing down to her genius is a decent defense. Taylor Swift failed to do so in '09 and is still tarred with the racist brush.

Adele thanked Beyonce for inspiring her black friends. Wait, Adele has black friends? Yep. I'm pretty sure she just told us that. Under normal circumstances, that might be an awkward reference. With Beyonce crying, it became world class PC signaling. Don't even think about it, Trump.

These painful progressive stage plays are the natural outcome of people desperate to say the right thing. For some reason, the people who wrote the rules struggle the most with their execution. Perhaps it's time to bring in a team of writers and producers to take over your acceptance speeches. It's more than enough to sing nicely and look hot. Or merely the former for Adele.

It's okay to hate all of these people. They couldn't care less. Same goes for their black friends.

