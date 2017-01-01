Bethenny Frankel Stalked by Ex-Husband

Men and women are very different. Except at the top end of the hotly ambitious success scale where they are both sharks who want power and money and to fuck around with people for their own amusement and orgasms. The more women become financially independent and of means, the more you find them acting exactly like asshole dudes. This is secretly probably what equal rights was all about.

Bethenny Frankel does well with her skinny diet cookbooks and weight loss advice for women while mostly starving herself and being cut up by Manhattan's finest surgeons like it really takes to be forty-six and looking amazing, at least in a hat and sunglasses. For her second marriage and to make a cute baby, she married some good looking wiener named Jason Hoppy. She paraded him around for a bit, did up the perfect little family cover stories in the magazines, then made plans to get rid of the rube. Here's your check and there's the door.

Sometimes the marks don't take it so well. Kris Humphries took a year of counseling before realizing he'd been a wedding day pawn for Kim Kardashian and her family. Jason Hoppy seems to have gone off the rails, stalking Bethenny Frankel with tons of phone messages and texts and showing her up publicly, screaming out, "I will destroy you!". Of course he can't. Also, he's clearly now the chick in this breakup scenario. Worse yet, Frankel had the police arrest him for stalking and being a whiny bitch who can't accept that he got used. The cops love her diet books. She wins. She gloats and adds a feminist period:

“I feel like I’m on the 18th hole of the golf round now. I feel like we’re here. I feel like I survived something. When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women.”

Trophy husband or boyfriend is a new but growing category. Some kind of coffee klatch to share feelings and advice would be a good idea. She makes you lick her butthole too in the morning? Who ordered the espresso? Damn we're gay.