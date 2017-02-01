Sara Jean Underwood Slipped a Tit

Try as you may. Try as you might. If you spend your days trying to bare your body naked save but a tiny patch over your nipples and baby maker you're going to have some R-rated gaffes. The entire exercise of covered topless or slightly obscured topless photos is something beyond inane. Only America could invent masturbation material that omits just a piece for the love of Jesus.

Sara Jean Underwood has appeared fully naked numerous times in Playboy and other outlets. Why her bare tit makes her less qualified to promote hot underpants or macrame belts for chicks is hard to explain. Also, it's inexplicable. While Facebook and Instagram have clearly drawn a line in the sand on ISIS propaganda videos okay, but nipples verboten, Snapchat wants its billions and has a rather lax policy on nudity. Quit pretending this was an incident. This is how the sausage is made. You've been eating it all along.