Serena Williams Mouthwatering

It's inspiring when a high school gets together and nominates the girl with Down Syndrome to be the prom queen. Prom queen is an idiotic title without any depth of meaning beyond the girl most people want to hate fuck. Serena Williams isn't a disabled teen. She's the grand master champion of women's tennis. She's in her 30's, supremely successful, wealthy, accomplished, and pegging the dude who founded Reddit in some decked out BDSM dungeon. This weird media fascination with insisting she's feminine and sexy is worthy of a semester long seminar at some expensive liberal arts college. A Google search yesterday on her SI photos produced the top three elated headlines, "stunning", "sizzling", and "mouthwatering".

'Strong is the new sexy' is a term of art employed by chicks who started adding lean muscle tone to their aerobics workouts. Muscular has never been the new sexy for women. Powerful lats isn't a thing for women outside of some very niche publications. If linebacker muscles were so desirable, why are they never featured on models in fashion and beauty magazines run by women for other women? When's the last time Elle or Vogue or Cosmo or Glamour featured a woman with massive deltoids busting through her sheer designer top?

Elating the Downs girl on prom night is cool. She's unaware of the heartwarming conspiracy. Serena Williams is grown woman and an avowed feminist. Shouldn't she be the first one to call bullshit on this "mouthwatering" ruse?