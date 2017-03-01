Ben Affleck Back to Rehab

Ben Affleck finished a run in rehab while you weren't even paying attention. Pretty epic sleight of hand. Also, nobody notices where he goes. Occasionally, check the press wire to see how Batman's going. His press people show up to work while he's drying out.

Affleck shared on Facebook that he had recently done another turn at facing his demons at the gates of hell. Or in Malibu, whichever proves more carbon neutral and convenient to his Wednesday night no limit hold 'em games. Affleck formerly attended rehab back in 2001, though he would never describe the event as a substance problem

I went to rehab for being 29 and partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries and to clear my head and try to get some idea of who I wanted to be. It was more a 'let me get myself straight,' before it became a rite of passage.

That sounds like what you say at the rehab orientation meeting. Or an axed monologue from Good Will Hunting 2. Before rehab diplomas are handed out you're supposed to be declaring yourself an alcoholic and announcing you have a day to day battle with the bottle for the remainder of your days.

In his Facebook post Affleck mentioned alcohol as his drug of choice and thanked his 'co-parent' Jen. That's probably somewhere in the separation agreement, including the font size and positioning. Affleck wants his kids to know there's no shame in seeking help when you need help. A valuable message for children to learn. Less valuable would be dad's drinking, whoring, and gambling that left them in the primary care of a mom in relaxed fit jeans. It used to be so much better. Like when the Batmobile would crash through the front window and dad got out and vomited on the dog he ran over.

It's funny that we used to wonder if Affleck carried Damon or if it was the other way around.