Emma Watson Butches Up Belle on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #78

To celebrate the conclusion of Black History month, I brought in my ten year old gender neutral child, "Bobbi". Not so much gender neutral as yet to choose. It's complicated, but the chance to hear my offspring repeatedly swearing warms my heart like nothing since watching the Oscars Best Picture fuckup. Kids make Matt very uncomfortable. That's more than enough reason to honor Bring Your Gender Neutral Child to Work Day.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast Matt and I (and Bobbi) delve into Emma Watson's painful feminist scrub of Beauty and the Beast, note how rich celebrities have an inability to pick the right poor people to parade around as friends, wonder who ABC's When We Rise mini-series is for, challenge the concept that letting yourself go is body positive, and scientifically explore chicks on hormones winning female wrestling titles, challenging HuffPo bloggers who shamelessly cheat. It's a ton of adult content, plus a ten year old swearing incessantly. You can't beat that for cheap entertainment.

