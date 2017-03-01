Shia LaBeouf Art Installation Can't Find a Home

Shia LaBeouf's living art project which consisted of a blank white wall and a camera that live streamed Shia and the occasional New York City College lesbian activist chanting "He Will Not Divide Us" has been shut down for the fourth time. The anti-Trump protest idea first opened at a museum in Queens nobody had ever heard of on Inauguration Day. The museum closed it down citing violence in and around the art installation, mostly caused by LaBeouf hiring dudes to pretend to be neo-Nazis to stir up trouble. LaBeouf understands drama.

"He Will Not Divide Us" was moved to the side of a cinema in Albuquerque, New Mexico but also shortly thereafter removed with the citation of "alt-right" agitators causing a potentially violent setting. Gunshots were heard in the area. Sounds very alt-right. Certainly enough to convict. From there the camera was moved to an undisclosed location and fixed on a white flag with the words "He Will Not Divide Us" painted on. Depending on who you believe, and if it's LaBeouf, you've got issues, the secret location was sussed out on 4Chan and more alt-right Teutons defaced the flag.

As a last resort, the installation was moved to a shitty new age museum in Liverpool, according to LaBeouf:

...events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist

Right. England seems safe, if you're stab proof. The "He Will Not Divide Us" camera lasted one day in Liverpool before police shut it down due to safety concerns. Mostly this involved guys that same 4Chan political group posting photos of themselves standing on top of the Liverpool building. They've promised to keep ruining the LaBeouf "He Will Not Divide Us" art installation for the rest of us. Incredible that England has bored underemployed millennials just like us.

It's unclear what happens from here. Or if anti-Trump protests will ever be seen again in the Western world. More clear is that LaBeouf is either behind all of these disruptions or tickled pink that trolls are taking his obvious bait. It's almost certain he's tugging one out every time a legit media outlet covers this. You don't want to be caught on the duped side of a LaBeouf con. It's like being the slowest gnu in the heard.