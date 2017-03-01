The Blonde Salad Is Making Bank

If there's one thing all women crave, it's having another woman tell them their shoes are amazing. There is no male comparison. Not so long as etiquette dictates you look directly forward in the men's room urinals.

You can mock this world of pay to play fashion affirmation or own it to the tune of huge bucks without so much as a single technical skill. In the social media age, you're anything you want to be. The hitch is, so is everybody else.

Six years ago, Italian sort of cute bleached blonde Chiara Ferragni set up her fashion blog, theblondesalad.com. That cost her eighty-five million lira. So, nine dollars. Ferragni gained recognition for completely subjective millennial bits of advice on how to pair shoes and a purse. There is no wrong answer. It's like Common Core.

Ferragni and her site were identified by Teen Vogue as Fashion Blogger of the Moment. That moved tons of parents' missing credit cards in her direction. Ferragni's Instagram following has surpassed eight million. She's dealt herself into several signature shoe lines with top name designers and fashion magazine covers selling expensive shit where she gets a sweet rake of the action. This past year Mattel came out with a Barbie in her name and likeness. Ferragni's twenty nine and never did finish that fashion college she was in when she started her blog.

Ferragni's success story offers a very simple lesson. Get lucky. It's the open ended invitation from the Internet to you. Find an evergreen cash cow sector run on total whim. Women's fashion as an example. Get your ass in there. You've got a 1 in 100,000 shot. Italian accent? 1 in 10,000. People long shot tons of different side jobs while sitting on the toilet. Day trading, offshore sports gambling, and house flipping. We all know a guy who knows a guy who made a fortune all while taking a dump. Fuck school. Start that blog. Some day you may writing articles like "Pantsuit Fever" for an effective fifty grand a pop. The other option was a real job. The kind that don't offer gross points on must-have shiny wedge sandals at 550 euros.