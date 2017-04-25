Beyonce Launches Scholarship For Women

Beyonce has decided to award several college scholarships to women as part of the one year anniversary of her album Lemonade. The scholarships will be in the fields of creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. This will help insure that the gender pay gap remains intact.

Pipe fitters make a lot more than music majors, they just rarely bitch about their income on Twitter because they're busy working. Women are now receiving college degrees at a much higher rate than men and receive more private scholarships several times over. You might question how they're actually disadvantaged in a field they're currently dominating. But not if you're celebrating the one year anniversary of a Beyonce album. Then you're not questioning anything. In fact you are literally the status quo.

Perhaps instead of awarding scholarships Beyonce should take some music classes herself and learn how to read music or write a song or play an instrument. If you think she had any part in the production of Lemonade you also think the President writes his own Executive Orders. Actually, that's looking possible. According to a statement on Beyonce's website the scholarships are meant to:

"Encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident."

Women are already disproportionately enrolled in liberal arts programs that see them saddled in debt and working as disinterested baristas upon graduation. Thinking outside the box would be encouraging learning a trade or studying more business or hard sciences or avoiding college all together and getting into a job. Beyonce never went to college and she's putting a sizable down payment on a $125 million estate in Bel Air and reshaping the way America thinks about race. What's the lesson here?

There's something inherently condescending about the world's most glorified stripper telling other women they should go to college, but it certainly fits the narrative that a generally privileged group of people are somehow vaguely oppressed. Odds are high Beyonce didn't look up the stats, or that she knows how to type. At some point they're going to start demanding money for Tweeting bad facts. Whatever Oberlin calls that, major in it.