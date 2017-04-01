Karin Chiche in A Bikini

You'd love to be a fly on the wall during a IRS audit of a "Miami model". In 2016, You reported three appearances outside a bikini store for five hundred dollars and five nights of tequila brand ambassadorship at a club for three hundred and yet you have a leased Range Rover and a beachside hi-rise condo that runs ten grand a month. Yes, gifts must be reported as taxable income even when originally wired from Dubai.

Karin Chiche got so lazy in picking her Miami model name she went for something that described her breasts. She appears at an inordinate number of South Beach nightclub events. For a while they stuck a microphone in her hand and labeled her a Vimeo hostess. That's like saying you ran for Student Council on your college application. It's not the sex work that kills you, it's the pretense. Trust me, the IRS knows.

Photo Credit: Splash News