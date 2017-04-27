Katy Perry Fans Pissed

Katy Perry is facing backlash for collaborating with rap group Migos on a new single. Not simply because she's slumming it, it turns out Migos made some slightly homophobic remarks about a rapper who came out of the closet. Nothing like you'd imagine where some guy drops a ton of F bombs on his verse and proceeds to hit up the church basement after hours. The worst of it was:

"This world is not right... That's whack bro."

So you're saying you want to kill gay people? The group attempted to clarify that they were saying it's not cool that they were asked to comment on the guy's sexuality, and one of the members of Migos did a song with Frank Ocean, who is gay, and probably weirds out every rapper he works with. Yeah that was cool, nah I'm not going to hit a club after, I think I'm a little under the weather.

Migos songs feature some misogynistic lyrics, if you consider wanting to fuck chicks to be misogynistic, which indoctrinated shit for brains social justice warriors do.

Perry's fans are now up in arms. The reasoning seems tenuous at best. As if Perry doesn't sing about kissing girls. Maybe they're actually fucking racist. That makes sense. We're all for integrated housing, just not on my block. We want our schools to be diverse. Just not my kid's school. I have a ton of black friends, does my secretary count? We totally love hip hop, we just don't want our lily white princess associating with those dirty speciously homophobic negroes.

Of all the things to be pissed about, maybe the fact that she's starting to look like a bad Jared Leto should be higher on your list. The cover seems kind of degrading to women too. It's Katy Perry FEATURING Migos. Back to the drawing board, soggy cunts.