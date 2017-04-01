Scarlett Johansson Calls Out Ivanka Trump

Scarlett Johansson isn’t happy with Ivanka Trump. The actress spoke with Arianna Huffington at the Women in the World Summit in New York City where women and the beta males who serve them assembled to drink water out of mugs made from repurposed human waste. Trump has vowed to remain quiet about her personal political opinions now that she is the "Assistant to the President:”

I don’t think that it will make me a more effective advocate to constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree. And that’s okay. That means that I’ll take hits from some critics who say that I should take to the streets and then other people will in, the long-term respect, where I get to. But I think most of the impact I have, over time most people will not actually know about.

Johansson thinks Trump could change the world if she spoke up:

It was kind of baffling, I have to say. It was really baffling. You can’t have it both ways, right? If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly, right? It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be this powerful woman, you can’t appear to be concerned with that someone’s going to think you’re ‘bitchy.’ I think powerful women often get concerned with this idea that they’re going to be seen in this unforgiving light. Screw that! It’s so old-fashioned, and so uninspired and actually really cowardly.

Ivanka Trump wants to design sensible clothes for hookers attending corporate luncheons. That’s all. She didn’t ask to be in charge of America. When she’s “behind closed doors” she’s deciding which Chinese workers will get sucked into sewing machines to create her sun dresses. Easter’s right around the corner. Trump is sexy, thin, has a great rack, and her dad is the President. She doesn’t have to do shit.

Johansson is fresh off of the heels of box office blowout Ghost in the Shell. It’s doing worse than The Island. Absorb that for a second. She's finalizing her second divorce and sporting a boy haircut and a mock turtleneck. She's being interviewed by a woman who married a gay man to get ahead. Johansson's in fake business mode. It’s really not a look. She should check out Trump’s clothing line.