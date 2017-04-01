Advertisement

Zara Holland Represents the New World Order

Apr 12, 12:12 PM | celebrity, photos, video | Lex Jurgen |

 

Win a beauty pageant. Appear on dating reality show. Blow a dude on the show. Be stripped of your pageant title. Launch a bikini line. College isn't for everyone. In fact, if you're not studying the hard sciences or tech, it's a sucker's bet compared to blowing dudes to get your bikini line.

Zara Holland was Miss Great Britain until she suckled a dude on Love Island. It's Love Island. Nobody gets off the island without a mild burning sensation when they tinkle. Vanessa Williams started this pageant title stripping process long ago by default. She's made a fortune. At some point the pageant dolts will understand that they're offering twenty-five grand in gifts and services. A highly publicized sex scandal is worth two million cash to start. Ambitious young women will always swim with the current.

 


Photo Credit: Splash News

Tagged in: video, photos, zara holland, bikinis

Advertisement

Comments

footer top
back to top
footer
Made with love in Chicago © 2017 Last Men LLC. All Rights Reserved.