Beyoncé Bare Belly Push Party For Africa

A very pregnant Beyoncé celebrated her upcoming multiple reconstructive surgeries with an African-themed Carter Push Party at her home in Beverly Hills. The pop star forwent attending the Billboard Awards to flaunt her henna-covered preggers belly while partying with pals like La La Anthony, Serena Williams, and her former Destiny's Child bandmates, What's Her Face and Broke-Ass Bitch. Beyoncé looks like she should be telling fortunes at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Jay Z sports the original FUBU, the kufi cap.

Celebrating the real Africa would include opaque drinking water and the imminent death of Beyoncé twin babies. But that doesn't make for double-tap worthy Instagram pictures. The party had about as much to do with Africa as Rachel Dolezal's permed pubes. The shindig somehow feels like appropriation. Without abject poverty, maniacal dentists, or Madonna, this is basically a The Lion King party.

Instagram has made it so much easier for us to connect with the causes we love. Jay Z is wearing a necklace with the African continent and Beyoncé has bangles for days. They care. Buzz-worthy Instagram pictures are just the icing on the tribal cake. Imagine how easy it would have been for Princess Diana if she had social media. The lighting in the real Africa is too harsh. Sick kids suck. But she could take a selfie dressed as the Chiquita banana woman. Wrong continent. But who cares.