Facebook Adding 3,000 Content Screeners

People killing seniors and babies live on Facebook have resulted in 3,000 new jobs for content screeners. Likely in Morocco or Jordan with the existing community guideline screeners. This is three thousand times the minimum wage in Timbuktu, not Mountain View.

Zuckerberg made the announcement with a post about how shocked and saddened he's been to see horrific acts of violence on his blown up Harvard Girl Hot or Not app. The current community staff of 4,500 screeners spend ninety-nine percent of their work hours busting accounts posting any hint of female ass checks or areola. The other one percent is split evenly between screening for infanticide, hate speech, and jihadi videos, but only those not posted by relatives of the existing members of the screening staff.

Many are expressing concern with how this massive increase in content screening might inadvertently censor their own Facebook posted content. But only because they don't understand that Facebook is a private company that can largely do whatever the fuck it wants. As per that agreement when you sign up and use shit for free, there is the odd chance you will lose that creepy selfie of you nursing your baby. How people survived this lack of oversharing prior to a decade ago is anybody's guess. Did we have indoor plumbing back then? I don't remember shitting in the woods, but it's possible.

Throwing a few million in tax deductible foreign wages to clean up Facebook is largely symbolic. It does demonstrate that the AI technology to halt the nasty shit is far from operationally effective. Or perhaps it's simply more expensive than third world manpower. It's hard to believe Zuckerberg feels all these feelings as deeply as he represents in his Globalist Bob the Builder Can We Fix It posts. He's a super pussy, but he's a relatively ruthless super pussy who's made himself fifty billion. Men who cry for real don't earn like that, save for Michael Jordan.

In Zuckerberg's defense, the public is expecting Facebook to run like it can't possibly be run. An entirely open and free speech community of one billion people that never disseminates offensive content. It's like protesting for clean public toilets. Your goal can't be axiomatically unreachable or you'd have an endless cycle of public marches with no practical purpose. Oh, wait.