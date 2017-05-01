Paris Jackson Nude with a Purpose and WNBA Lesbian Conspiracies on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #87

When people invent ludicrous cover stories to justify their shameless social media self-promotion, it's never a bad time to ask yourself this -- is she reasonable hot and do I get to see her naked for free? You would declare Ariel Winter an amazing actress if you had the slightest chance to bang her gargantuan tits. You're no saint. Quit judging.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast, we delve into titty shows as slacktivism's best turn ever, consider how few people truly see Caitlyn Jenner as heroic, surmise that Gabourey Sidibe simply isn't Chanel material, ponder how a woman pees into a cup on a jostling aircraft, find yet another reason to call the WNBA a waste of space, wonder who the hell is watching strangers give birth on Facebook Live, find it impossible to name one positive thing about Steve Harvey, and I interview my young non-gender binary child Bobbi as to nature versus nurture in the matter of girls avoiding STEM. Like those social media titty pics, this content is also for free.

Please like us on iTunes or we'll have Chelsea Manning stop by your place to show you that faux vagina you helped pay for her to get in prison.