Delta Sigma Thetas Getting It On

Female empowerment campaigns will inevitably twist into bikini shows. Only in the movies do powerful male bankers have literal dick measuring contests, but if they could, more would in real life. Despite half of Brentwood disbelieving the science of gender, it's very real and you can't fight it. Thumb war with Caitlyn Jenner if you don't believe me.

A few dozen alums of the black sorority Delta Sigma Theta from Florida A&M celebrated their ten year reunion with a beach trip to Costa Rica. Somebody got the idea that thirty strong black women had to represent. You know, represent something. Bikini selfies did really well in the informal vote.

The women hashtagged their bikini photos #MelaninIllustrated to mock SI and other magazines for being lean on models of color. That's not a mythical slight, it's objectively true. There are more fatties in SI these days than black bikini models. The squeaky wheel gets greased. No better way to protest than with swimsuit glamour shots.

If you thought only bored rich white celebrity women maneuvered their social causes into excuses to be half naked on Instagram, you're wrong. The Agriculture and Mining grads of color are doing it too. Among them they probably have amazing stories of educational and professional success. A nothing compared to the stunning swimsuit results following three weeks of a water diet. Viva Rica!

Activism today is marked by a sharp element of lack of effort and personal benefit. Doctors started this trend by insisting surgical breakthroughs could only be properly discussed in Aspen during ski season. Social media turned Aspen into wherever you can take your clothes off and cry empowerment. The doctors cost us tax dollars. These ladies are giving us free titty peeks. There's no need to say aloud who's the better people.



Photo Credit: Instagram