Joanna Krupa Doesn't Prove Non-Stank Puss

Reality television is a toxic wasteland of ancient waxy Garbage Pail Kids slinging their own shit at each other while hawking wine and toaster ovens to devout self-loathing viewers. The brief glimmer of pearly whites underneath poop-smeared faces helps brand reality celebrities as aspirational rather than pitiful sludge people. Real Slutwife of Whothefuckcares Brandi Glanville is miraculously still able to flash her 25-watt smile despite a noticeable uptick in Groupon plastic surgery. And she has a lot to be smiling about now that slightly less scary looking Joanna Krupa hasn't proven that she doesn't have a stinky vagina. This is news. Get used to it.

In 2013, Glanville accused Krupa of having a stank puss on Watch What Happens Live. Krupa sued Glanville, claiming that her vag is just the best. The lawsuit filed in 2015 seeks "an undisclosed amount in punitive damages for slander, alleging that the comments hurt her celebrity image so badly that it negatively affected her ability to get work in the entertainment industry." When your career depends on a fresh pussy, you know you've made it. As. A prostitute.

The most recent update in this tale of love and yeast is that Krupa has yet to turn over medical records from her gynecologist proving a grade-A vag. Now Glanville is filing that the case be thrown out since Krupa has had more than enough time to produce the records since first requested in January. Does Krupa have a sour patch? Will she get revenge for slander? Will the judge be forced to do the sniff test? Stay tuned for the rest of this stupid story.

Photo Credit: Instagram