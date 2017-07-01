Tara Reid Goddess In Gold

This Thursday Tara Reid took to the red carpet to slam last week's h8ers (re: me) in a revealing see-through gold dress complete with bologna pasties and a thong. What exactly is revealed? Boobs that are breathtakingly asymmetrical by about four inches. The event that blew all its budget on hiring someone to follow Reid around with Febreze was Art With A Cause, which took place in Los Angeles. I see a cause right here. If this doesn't say S.O.S. what does.

After the constructive criticism Reid received due to last week's horrific red carpet appearance, the forty-one-year-old spoke out against body shamers with words of inspiration for other unsightly botched women. She opened up to E! News:

I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life. People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl. I’m 5’5″ and 105 lbs. I’m not too skinny. I’m not too fat. I’m always dieting. I fluctuate, like, 7 lbs. all the time. But I’d rather eat what I want and then have to be very good for a couple of weeks. That way you don’t really miss anything. It’s a seesaw.

To be fair, people aren't so much calling Reid "skinny" or "fat" as much as they are "disfigured." See, we're good people. Reid has the option of either covering her Picasso body from head to toe or rummaging through an eighteen-year-old's pile of Forever 21 garbage and throwing on something that screams "bipolar burn victim." People use the word "brave" to describe Blackfish star Ashley Graham and transitioning Pillsbury Doughboy Lena Dunham. But this. Right here. Reid is on the front lines.

Reid also discussed her upcoming bullying movie, Worthless:

Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with. In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt. The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me.

She has a point. We need to be body shaming men as well. All unholy nightmares should be treated equally.

