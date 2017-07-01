Justin Beiber Rebukes Boxing Buddy Mayweather

When you join the Boy Scouts you have to follow the rules to stay in. When you join a cult the same principles apply. So when Justin Beiber was influenced to unfollow Floyd Mayweather on social media he was just following the rules. That's not even the weirdest part. Mayweather, who is old enough to be Beiber's dad, is actually very upset over it. Which leads me to wonder why an adult would be overly butthurt about something so insignificant. But then I remembered Floyd can't read. And Justin can. You don't let people like that just walk out of your life. Now who's gonna read to Floyd before bed.

Justin unfollowed Floyd on Instagram as part of the resetting of boundaries, and our sources say Floyd went "insane, nuclear." He lashed out at Justin, called him a "traitor" because Floyd had stuck with Justin during his meltdown when everyone was attacking Bieber.

The Hillside Church that is possessing the pop star's every move told Justin to remove all bad influences from his life. They never specifically singled out Floyd. But 40-year-old illiterate millionaires who punch people for a living got tossed on the relationship chopping block anyway. Floyd flipped to say the least. Calling him a traitor. And tossing other words at Beiber that he would never be able to read or spell properly. Floyd felt betrayed. Justin just wanted to separate himself from Mayweather's strip club addiction and unwholesome behavior. There's even video of Justin getting very cozy with his pastor in a pool. I wouldn't be surprised if Beiber starts kissing all the boys from now on.