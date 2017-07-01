Britney Spears Sings

Britney Spears dazzled and delighted audiences at her Las Vegas show by squawking out what audiophiles have identified as a song. In a new clip, the international pop sensation can be seen wearing twelve of Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time outfits paired with thigh-high stockings while basically telling Bonnie Raitt to go fuck herself by covering the song Something to Talk About. Before indeed giving us something to talk about, Spears explained the deeper meaning behind her butchering:

So I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up and I was like, ‘There’s a lot of things going on in the world’ and stuff, but basically I looked and I was like, you know what, the press and the media my whole life … you know, it’s really crazy, one minute they tear you down and they’re really horrible, and the next minute you’re on top of the world, you know? I’ve never really spoke about it, you know, and I’m a Southern girl. I’m from Louisiana. I’m from the South and I like to keep it real, so I want to just make sure I keep having you motherf—ers something to talk about, okay?

International terrorism, Confederate statues, astronomical occurrences, and Britney Spears singing. There is a fucking lot going on in the world. As with Spears' so-called dancing, we give her massive breaks with her singing considering nobody though she'd even be alive at thirty-five. Belting out anything besides "Where's my grilled cheese and Xanax sandwich?" is worthy of applause. Apparently, this performance was some sort of clap back at the shamers, but at this point, what does Spears have to clap back about? People think she's highly bangable, they pay too much money to see her in concert, and if she so much as blows a bubble with her spit on stage, they applaud her. It's the fucking life.

Photo Credit: Instagram