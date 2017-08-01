Joss Whedon Fucked The Entire Cast of Buffy and A Ton of Dick Talk on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #98

I'd always imagined someday we might change the world with our high brow and deep thinking podcast. That went away one minute into show number one. The world is too fucked to be saved really. Everybody says that, but we firmly believe that. So largely we got fucked up and talked about Tiger Woods cock, bikers eating ass, and Matt's attempts to produce amateur POV porn. All related.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast, we attempted to delve into the ESPN lunacy around Asian Robert Lee, all laughed and laughed at Joss Whedon's narcissism, agreed that Mark Wahlberg was better at beating up immigrants in his Boston neighborhood than acting, kind of made a case for R. Kelly's rampant raping proves race isn't a big issue, lambasted Aly Raisman for waiting years too late to bitch about pedos in her sport, and briefly covered Tiger Woods cock and Lindsey Vonn vagina. This was clearly our raunchiest episode ever. It's not a substitute for quality, though it should be.

