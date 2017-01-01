Joss Whedon Serial Cheating Young Actress Fucking Feminist

Sane, honest people understand that male feminists are all hiding something. Maybe it's bodies in the basement, or merely the fact their mother let them breastfeed until middle school. Or both. It's not unnatural for a man to care about women. It's unnatural for that to be the central tenet of his public life. Most especially when he's largely defending women in his own workplace. We all know that guy. Simply put, he's trying to fuck them.

Joss Whedon is in the top five male Hollywood outspoken feminists. He's doughy and angry and virulent on social media with his anti-patriarchy rants. These extend to his anti-Trump incendiary comments, because there's nothing outside the cause when the cause is so great to you. At least when you're not fucking an endless string of young actresses while lying to your wife.

While 99% of knee jerk feminists accepted Whedon into their fold as one of the castratos, there was always that itching deeper thinking lady set who wondered why he had so many beaten waifish young girls in his stories, not to mention seemingly plain old male patriarchy archetypes. They might've been onto something.

Whedon's ex-wife of sixteen years, Kai Cole, penned an open letter to The Wrap, the industry trade and gossip site for Hollywood, explaining how the Joss Whedon she knew, or came to know, was a horrible, cynical, philandering cliche film director and producer who fucked around with tons of young women. You have to take ex-wife screeds with a grain of salt, but if you know human nature, you simply know it's true.

"He deceived me for 15 years, so he could have everything he wanted. I believed, everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women’s rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with. But I now see how he used his relationship with me as a shield, both during and after our marriage, so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist."

People tend to overcompensate for the things they detest or least admire about themselves. Hence, the outspoken homophobe is invariably gay. The guy desperately searching for missing children probably has a warrant out for his arrest in Oregon on lewd park behavior charges. Guys fucking around on their wives, if they be right, become bible thumpers, if on the left, vociferous feminists.

Because Whedon is both a writer and a classic narcissist, he felt obliged to pen letters to his wife about his fidelity shortcomings and try to make it sound profound:

“When I was running ‘Buffy,’ I was surrounded by beautiful, needy, aggressive young women. It felt like I had a disease, like something from a Greek myth. Suddenly I am a powerful producer and the world is laid out at my feet and I can’t touch it.” "In many ways I was the HEIGHT of normal, in this culture. We’re taught to be providers and companions and at the same time, to conquer and acquire — specifically sexually — and I was pulling off both!”

Cole comes off as clearly overwrought in her open letter, mentioning the PTSD and meltdowns she experienced after learning the truth about her husband. A bit dramatic given that somewhere around ninety-percent of guys like Whedon in Hollywood cheat on their wives. In good measure because of what Whedon accurately describes as needy aggressive young women. It's like expecting a ball player to be faithful on the road. It isn't happening. Build in some expectations.

Whedon's reps issued a statement insisting much of what Cole's stating is not true, but to save the children any heartache, he's going to let it go uncontested. Clearly a man who loves his empty cliches.

It's easy to jump on a self-righteous man who inevitably gets hoisted by his own petard. So, let's do that for a little while. Most guys are decent fellas. Try not picking among the ones who feel a desperate need to assure you how amazing they are and you'll find one.