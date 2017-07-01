Katy Perry's Songs Make Her Cry, Hair Is Politically Liberating

Stars: They're just like us. In the new W Magazine, former pop star Katy Perry is more relatable than ever while admitting that she cries while listening to her songs. Throw in being slack-jawed and violently nauseous and you've described my listening experience. When asked if she's been brought to tears by her own auto-tuned warbles, Perry replied:

I have. My songs are so personal. Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they’re about unrequited love. I started out on tour last time and I couldn’t perform a couple of the songs on the record because I was just too upset.

The lyrics "Wanna be a victim, ready for abduction" from Perry's song E.T. get me every time. I think "I do want her to be an abduction victim." Recently Perry has been looking like she belongs on one of those "around the web" thumbnails at the bottom of websites with the caption "You'll Never Believe What Miley Cyrus Looks Like Now. What Happened?" But it turns out Perry still doesn't think of her woke transformation as a career-massacring mistake. Most surprisingly, she maintains that she likes her new short hair. In that regard, Perry is actually unique for once:

Everything is more fun with short hair! I can just get up and go. I feel so liberated with this hair now. In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated—all around. Whether it’s politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don’t serve me. I’m surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn’t give me anything to go back to my 20s. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again.

I don't get "politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually" liberated from her 'do as much as I get lesbian lot lizard at a Love's Travel Stop off I-95. But whatever. Finally, Perry provides insight on where she gets her best ideas. Her recent album Witness not being one of them:

I get them in three different ways. From Transcendental Meditation, where I rest and kind of restart my mind. Or during a massage. Or showering. I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower.

Supposedly Perry stars in W Magazine's first "augmented reality" photo shoot. It would be more of a challenge to do a "reality" shoot with Katy Perry. Something she hasn't been acquainted with for a while.

Photo Credit: W Magazine