Lena Dunham Is Listening

Lena Dunham ratted on two American Airlines attendants she claims she overheard at JFK speaking unfavorably about transgendered teenagers and how they would never accept one because they think it's gross. Dunham wasn't even flying American, but to think she's not listening in every terminal is your first mistake.

Dunham did what any sane person would do when eavesdropping on private conversations at the airport at midnight. She tweeted American Airlines to help them help themselves through an investigative cleansing:

"I think it reflects badly on uniformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on. What if a trans teen was walking behind them? Awareness starts at home but jobs can set standards of practice. Thanks for your consideration!"

American Airlines leapt into action because that's what their corporate social media rep is supposed to do when somebody with a ton of followers publicly bitches about American Airlines. Nobody wants to be United. They worked with Dunham to identify the location and time of the thought crime she claims she overheard. The attendants were to be found and presented to Dunham flayed and quartered. Also, AA issued the obligatory diversity pro forma:

"We are looking into these allegations. From the team members we hire to the customers we serve, inclusion and diversity is a way of life at American Airlines. Every day, our team members work to make American a place where people of all generations, races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religious affiliations and backgrounds feel welcome and valued."

No mention of the four hour delay that evening on their flights. Or logistical things that would be meaningful to the vast majority of the traveling public. You certainly wouldn't board a flight with Lena Dunham in the cockpit. Though the invasive shrew listening to everybody secretly on the intercom to pick up any politically incorrect thought is acceptable.

Dunham later mentioned the immense amount of love she felt from the entire process, completely oblivious to how high she could've risen in East German state police circles. She even has the figure.



