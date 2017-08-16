Sexual Assault, Director's Cut

People in positions of power often get accused of heinous acts. If that position is movie director it's mostly misdemeanor offenses regarding a flopped film. But what if your position as a director has led to propositioning minors with different positions. The on all fours type. No 401 K or affection included kind of positions. Roman Polanski has hit his hat trick concerning sexual assault allegations. How many licks does it take to get to the center of sexual assault conviction? The world may never know. But for Roman three minors may be the answer.

Roman Polanski "sexually victimized" a 16-year-old when she was in high school ... so says that woman in new allegations. The woman, who would only identify herself as Robin, was joined by attorney Gloria Allred at a news conference Tuesday ... becoming the third woman to come forward with similar allegations against the 83-year-old director. Robin said she's not over the sexual assault after all these years ... unlike Polanski's first victim, Samantha Geimer, who supports Polanski's full freedom. Allred said they will not file a civil lawsuit against Polanski and will explore their next step. As we've reported ... Polanski had sex with Geimer when she was 13 in 1977 ... but she's since said what's happening to Polanski is outrageous because if she's over it ... everyone else should be, too. Charlotte Lewis came forward in 2010 alleging Polanski forced himself on her in 1982 when she was 16. Allred repped her at the time but Polanski wasn't charged. Allred declined to answer whether she still reps Lewis.

Roman appears to be the teflon don of sexual assault allegations. Third strike thrown and none have stuck. Polanski is a made man when it comes to accused minor molestation. You're untouchable when victims believe that everyone should just move on. This is America. No one should turn the other cheek when assaulted by saggy balls. Unless that's your thing. Then you should probably separate yourself from society. Or pursue a modeling career. Movie makers are just weird in general. But it could be worse. At least it's not Woody Allen getting a woody over the adopted minor he raised and eventually married. Psuedo incest sexual grooming by adopted movie director dad sounds like deep web porn categories. Yep. Definitely not a huge Hollywood cover up going on at all.



Photo Credit: Splash News