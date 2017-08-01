Tiger Wood Dodges DUI Charge

If OJ Simpson can beat a murder charge, Tiger Woods can beat a DUI. Tiger's life hasn't been the same since he was busted. But things are starting to look up a little. Plenty of first alchy offenders get relaxed options on their first DUI. Sort of like how stores offer 10% off a first purchase. The caught while driving drunk justice club offers 30% off your first legal headache. They know you'll be back. Most golf related DUIs typically involve former Harvard Alum and cart jousting with nine irons. But given the privileged group's connections, they never even see a warning ticket. Woods believed since he's graced the covers of PGA Tour video games he'd be equally off the hook. No sir. He still claims no alcohol was involved. Just pills. He quickly learned that watching the movie Limitless and taking your Mercedes for a spin is a bad idea. Bradley Cooper didn't take back control of his life popping Xannies big guy. Different drug.

Tiger Woods has struck a deal in his DUI case -- and has agreed to enter a DUI diversion program for 1st time offenders as a result of his May 29 arrest, officials say.According to prosecutors, the program requires offenders to plead guilty to reckless driving -- and in exchange they get 12 months probation and are required to complete DUI education classes.Tiger was charged with 3 misdemeanor counts -- DUI, reckless driving and improper stopping. If he completes the DUI diversion program, the reckless driving conviction will be wiped from his record.

When you're an A-list celebrity a DUI can lose you millions in endorsements. But Woods has already gotten that out of the way. He tried to shag every porn star he saw on video in real life. Ending a marriage and Nike revenue stream. It's never enough to casually rub one out and keep it moving. Celebrities always need to go above and beyond. It's easier to hide a porn riddled browser history than an affair with an actual porn star. It's great news that Tiger won't have the blemish of a DUI on his record. So after all of the money dries up from the divorce payments and drugs applying to Burger King will be a little easier. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? Never really sure whether to lie or tell the truth on that part of the application.





Photo Credit: Getty Images