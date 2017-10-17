Blac Chyna Suing Every Single Living Kardashian

Blac Chyna amped up her meal ticket money with the baby she made with Still Fat Rob Kardashian and the subsequent reality show the family gifted her and their sad sack son to keep everybody happy. Even Fredo was given a tiny piece of the business to watch over to feel useful. They knew he was weak, but he was family.

When Chyna and the last remaining heterosexual male Kardashian relationship went due south because Chyna had her anchor and no longer needed to pretend, E! channel canceled the previously expected second season of 'Rob and Chyna'. In a new lawsuit, yet another one, Chyna claims the Kardashian clan went to the network and killed the second season, out of pure spite for her. She wants that money.

Chyna added to her legal complaint a whole series of evidence to prove that Still Fat Rob, not she, was the crazy druggie bitch in the relationship. That included regular screaming outbursts, physically abusive attacks, and numerous texts Kardashian would send her threatening to kill himself if she didn't respond. He even included a photo of himself holding a dozen pills in his hand insisting he would down them.

You hate to ever believe the side of the gold digging sex worker. Yet everything she states sounds utterly like the low testosterone Kardashian male sock designers. Imagine the rage within that fat motherfucker.

For their part, E! channel is insisting they canceled the second season because it would be impossible to shoot. Seeing as how Chyna refused to even be in the same room with her baby daddy. Considering that difficulty and the weakening ratings along the first season, they made the business decision to nix any more seasons. They insist it had nothing to do with their golden goose family pulling the strings on a cancelation.

Blac Chyna has no reason to discontinue her nuisance suits against the Kardashians. She's got physical custody of their bastard granddaughter and she can do this longer than they'll care to continue without an agreement. That means money. Her lawyers are working on contingency and they are no cheapies. They obviously smell a jackpot coming. Still Fat Rob isn't actually going to kill himself. This milking could go on for forever.