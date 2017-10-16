Britney Spears Here To Comfort Vegas Victims

I wonder what level of confused you have to be when washed up celebrity singer Britney Spears becomes your sole sense of security after a mass shooting. Slogans like “Vegas Strong” just sell T-Shirts to individuals who believe they’re apart of something bigger than the boring lives they’ve become accustomed to. Most owners of the merchandise have at least one social media post superficially saying they’re “praying for Vegas.” Adding the term “strong” after something as serious as a mass shooting is just distasteful marketing. Don’t believe me? Why wasn’t there any “Columbine strong” merch available for purchase? And adding strong after Jersey refers to how well your gym, tan, and laundry skills are. See how easy it is for things get lost in translation.

Britney Spears was back on stage on Wednesday night, performing for the first time since the horrific shooting massacre in Las Vegas on October 1. The 35-year-old songstress dazzled in a variety of sexy costumes as she performed her numerous hits at The Axis at Planet Hollywood. Shortly after the tragedy last week Britney took to Instagram to tell her fans 'We'll get through this together'.

As a nation, it would better to just be altruistic from the beginning when it comes to helping out. It shouldn’t take the help of a celebrity using one-wear time sensitive slogan clothing to be the middleman in gathering money for donations. Because a year from now that Vegas Strong shirt becomes something to wear to bed. Then subsequently six months later it becomes something to wipe away the residuals of a climax because you were too lazy to use a sock. Does the memory of fallen country concert attending civilians really deserve that? The first responders who attended Britney’s performance received a round of applause and assurance from the princess of pop that the city of Vegas and Britney will get through this together. I’m still not sure what that’s good for. Almost risking your life to have the respect and admiration of someone who spends almost a million dollars on massages doesn’t say much. But it seems like she’s not canceling her residency dates because that would mean less money to spend on touchy-touchy time.