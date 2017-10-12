Chrissy Teigen, Other Celebs Join #WomenBoycottTwitter Festivities

Chrissy Teigen has come out as anti-rape - a brave stance that even some rapists probably agree with - and is championing the anti-violence against women revolution by boycotting Twitter for an entire day. "Sacrifice" doesn't do this justice. "Slightly inconvenienced" doesn't really either. History buffs will recall that all of the most important social change was initiated by boycotting something innocuous for twenty-four hours. If only Gandhi could have turned off his Twitter notifications for a day to teach the world a thing or two. As if not having cute food pics for Instagram wasn't enough.

The #WomenBoycottTwitter movement started when Twitter suspended Rose McGowan's account for the inclusion of a personal phone number in a tweet taking aim at Ben Affleck regarding the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations. While McGowan was violating Twitter policy by posting someone's personal information, rules are more like guidelines when you're a celebrity. Which I guess I'm supposed to believe she is. Whatever bot flagged McGowan must have a perverse vendetta against all women, and while Twitter has since reinstated McGowan's account, the irreprehensible damage against civil rights has already been done. Bot, you deserve a timeout. She shared her harrowing experience on Instagram:

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

This snowballed into a boycott against Twitter, and while I at first assumed it was indefinite, people on the front lines can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the torturous tweet embargo is almost over. Because it only lasts a damn day. Friday the 13th 2017 is officially Women Boycott Twitter day, and everyone from Mark Ruffalo to Alyssa Milano is joining in on the festivities. Again, all you have to do is not tweet. Today. I was joining in on the cause and I didn't even know it. Teigen made up for today's lack of tweets by out-blasting other celebrities about #WomenBoycottTwitter day on the social media platform yesterday. I leave you with one woman's story. This is her Hotel Rwanda.

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow. No secret timeline checking, no tweets, no clicking the bluebird square. They need to see we matter. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

I'm boycotting for many reasons. To stand with the victims of sexual assault, online threats and abuse. And... — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

...to boycott the fact our demented, pussy grabbing president can tweet nuclear threats of war I can't even see. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow. And maybe even forever. #WomenBoycottTwitter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

These sites only work and are only able to make money when we use it. I will never be silent. I'll be elsewhere. https://t.co/WM2koePnHJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

