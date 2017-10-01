Katy Perry Lends Helping Hand To Lesbian Couple

Back in my day there wasn’t an unofficial holiday everyday celebrating some obscure event or random food item. It’s all a marketing ploy to drive sales on social media. Does America need a national hot dog day? No. Do we have one. Yes. For the officially non-recognized National Coming Out Day celebration that no one gets paid time and a half for, Katy Perry helped a lady who loves another lady get engaged. We live in America so I’m still confused as to why people are still hiding their homosexuality. The CEO of the iPhone you’re most likely holding in your hand is very into dudes. No big deal. To each his own. Plus being gay is something that’s hard to hide. If the multiple pairs of assless chaps doesn’t give away your secret than the six Elton John CDs in your vehicle will.

Katy Perry made one lucky couple's engagement extra special this week. The songstress marked National Coming Out Day by helping a fan named Katie propose to her girlfriend Becky in front of the packed Barclay's Center in New York. The moment happened during Perry's Witness concert on Wednesday night as the 32-year-old songstress brought the two woman up to the stage.

My only complaint out of this entire situation was that this wasn’t the hottest lesbian couple of all time. But Katy Perry’s ass hanging out of whatever she was wearing made up for it. I’m all about equal marriage and equal headaches. When a woman who clearly has the advantage in court with divorce wants to willingly give up that privilege to take on the responsibilities of being a man I say bravo.