Kim Zolciak Weighs In On Sex And Marriage

Being married can get boring. Nothing but bills, babies, and huge piles of ever growing responsibilities. I don’t think it’s a secret that sex can save a marriage. According to RHOA’s Kim Zolciak that’s how she saves herself from divorce and upholds her end of the love contract since the day she said “I do.” Unofficial marriage counselor Kim is not even charging for these lessons. She also added communication plays a part as well but says that’s not her strong point. I’m not judging a woman whose preferred method of using her mouth being pleasure related rather than conversations about how well the relationship with your mother is. Are you?

Kim Zolciak credits two things with keeping her marriage rock solid: sex and communication.“Sex, sex and more sex, for sure,” When it comes to communication, Zolciak says that’s a different story. “That’s definitely not my strong point,” she noted. “So, I’m consistently and constantly working on that. But, communication is key.” “I think that’s the struggle that is now, you know, part of being a mom, a dad, with children, with your partner – social media, phones, Facebook, Instagram – all this kind of social media stuff,” Zolciak explained. “Kroy will be talking to me and – ding ding – my phone will go off, and it’s an email, or something on Instagram, whatever it is, and I’ll just pick the phone up and he’ll be like, ‘I’m talking to you!’ You know, and so that’s kind of almost a constant struggle in my house.”

At least she’s honest about being addicted to answering the massive amounts of notifications she receives on her phone. It’s truly a sight to behold when a mother chooses Instagram over her children and then offers advice on how to save a marriage that’s obviously in the works of failing. Almost like how everyone on the Titanic kept saying the ship was unsinkable. Keep the denial up until you’re drowning in divorce papers. Women who enjoy endless amounts attention from other people that aren’t their friends and family aren’t in happy marriages. Self-centered and seeking relief of their insecurities from strangers on the internet. Somehow Zolciak believes copious quantities of sexy time makes up for choosing social media over her husband. Only time will tell. But until then I hope her husband Kroy Biermann enjoys all the extra banging.