Megan Fox Compares Herself to Joan of Arc

There's one guarantee for anybody who ever compares themselves to Joan of Arc. They are not students of history. Let alone bothered to read Arc's Wiki page.

Megan Fox took up the mantle of the Catholic heroine of the Hundred Years War, comparing their martyrdoms. Fox's obviously being that time Michael Bay fired her from Transformers for refusing to apologize for publicly calling him Hitler. Or that's the public story. Assume Bay can take a Hitler joke. So probably sex.

"It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth."

Not sure who those other people are, but if she means all the guys looking to tug one out to her in a tight tank top in T3, then yeah. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley didn't cut it as a replacement. If there ever was an actress whose only view-ability option was being naked, it's Whiteley. Followed in close second by Fox herself.

Fox turned the egregious experience into a blessing for feminism, the destination of her spiritual journey. I'd ask for a refund.

“I’m not going to be an actress forever. I’ve always known I have another calling. I still get offered a lot of ‘genius strippers’ and ‘funny escorts’ by guys in the business, but I don’t want to be involved with something genuinely degrading or that [which] encourages negative sexual ideals about women. Old-school male attitudes towards women – it’s still in all the [advertising] … When my kids grow up, hopefully that attitude will be gone.”

Which reminded everybody that Megan Fox is letting her little boy do the little girl dress-up for photo ops. Princess costumes and makeup through grade eight might eliminate those old-school male attitudes. Or create a serial killer. It's a crapshoot when you're trying to force eons of evolution into a decade of child rearing.

There are almost no examples of sought after actresses ditching the industry to keepsake their family values. Julia Roberts move to New Mexico comes to mind but she was already beloved in spirit and financially set for life. Megan Fox wasn't being booked for smart talking sassy leads against Clooney and Depp. Easier to leave when you really were merely the genius stripper or funny escort of hot reporter interviewing talking turtles.

Three kids and a husband who has no desire to ever work should ground Fox soon enough. Joan of Arc references are for those who can afford to be idiots.

Photo Credit: Splash News / PCN