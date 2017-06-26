Paris Jackson Sings Just Like Michael Jackson If You're Deaf

Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record “Smile” and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out. A post shared by Austin Brown (@austinbrown) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

When I saw a bunch of headlines pop up announcing that Paris Jacksons sounded just like her totally biological father Michael Jackson while performing with totally biological cousin Austin Brown in West Hollywood over the weekend, I thought "Duh, why wouldn't she. They're biologically related." The African American actress, model, and now singer warbles her way through superstar Brown's song Smile, and whoever says she sounds exactly like her father might be confusing Michael Jackson with someone with a terrible voice. Not Katy Perry terrible, but still pretty bad. Taylor Swift terrible I guess.

Being Jackson's child and not being a hot little boy piece led to enough rejection to turn Paris into the attention-hungry consistently tits-out starlet she is today. Plus I imagine that she's seen some crazy things being the daughter of Macaulay Culkin's boyfriend. Paris gets a huge break from critics thanks to the tragic death of Michael Jackson and her questionable upbringing that we're also sweeping under the rug, and while I'll forgive or even celebrate the fact that she always talks like someone who just crash landed to Earth and then took a fistful of drugs, I can't say that she an amazing voice. That would be delusional. Something the Jacksons don't know anything about.

my angel, my king, my universe. 8 years without you feels like a lifetime. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

