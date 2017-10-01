Playboy's First Trans Playmate Ought to Speed Things Along

You knew Playboy was going to circle the drain when the last ounce of Hef voodoo left the building. You didn't realize the prodigal millennial son, Cooper Hefner, would flush fast and furiously to expedite the process. In the first issue of the magazine to be released following the death of the legend, Playboy's offering a retrospective on Hugh's life and legacy. Also, they're introducing the first ever trans Playmate. Dad's body's not even cold yet.

It was clear from the pre-requiem musings of his youngest offspring that Cooper Hefner intended to make Playboy cool and hip again. To Hef that once meant a naked Marilyn Monroe. To his son, that meant killing nudity and bringing it back with Ines Rau, a chick who used to be a man. HuffPo wrote a celebratory review. That ought to tell you everything you need to know.

Within the article, Rau offers up some sagely advice for the self-esteem generation:

“It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself.”

Imagine Playboy readers send in a reasonable number of emails with requests for potential Playmates. How many would you think asked for this? Assuming you know better than your audience is the first step to pretentiousness. Followed shortly thereafter by bankruptcy. The allure of back slapping at the vegan cafe from Cooper's evolved celebrity child friends is strong. Virtue signaling is the greatest currency among Cooper's peers.

Every trendy magazine is featuring a trans chick these days. Those other magazines aren't the world's most preeminent brand for naked chicks.